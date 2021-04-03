Scrypta (LYRA) Price Up 60.6% Over Last Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 38.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 60.6% against the US dollar. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $456,409.55 and $675.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00035569 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001382 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,406,854 coins and its circulating supply is 16,606,854 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LYRAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.