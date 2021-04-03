Tap (XTP) Reaches One Day Volume of $515,888.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Tap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $8.73 million and $515,888.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00051529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.10 or 0.00672236 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027793 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

