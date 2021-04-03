MyWish 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,484.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. MyWish has a market cap of $5.81 million and $2,484.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MyWish has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MyWish

MyWish is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

