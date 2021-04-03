Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.15 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $63.32 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003496 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00072986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00300306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.84 or 0.00751886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00089202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001535 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

