Keep4r (KP4R) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,680.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for approximately $7.87 or 0.00013611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $618,792.04 and approximately $19,680.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00072986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00300306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.84 or 0.00751886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00089202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

