AscendEX (BitMax) Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on major exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.52 or 0.00669737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00027991 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

