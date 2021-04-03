sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.01

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001748 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $144.41 million and $14.57 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.52 or 0.00669737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00027991 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

