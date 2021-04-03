Urus Achieves Market Cap of $8.69 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Urus has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and $955,631.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for $18.49 or 0.00031899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Urus has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00072919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.08 or 0.00302077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.15 or 0.00742176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00026938 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “URUSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.