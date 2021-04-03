dForce (DF) One Day Volume Tops $2.54 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, dForce has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a market cap of $42.24 million and $2.54 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00666601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027875 BTC.

About dForce

dForce is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

