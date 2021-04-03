Akropolis Market Capitalization Hits $183.54 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a market cap of $183.54 million and approximately $44.58 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00051444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.70 or 0.00671572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027928 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,709,327,981 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

