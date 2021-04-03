Fountain (FTN) Market Capitalization Achieves $963,064.70

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Fountain has a total market cap of $963,064.70 and $9,906.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fountain has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00051444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.70 or 0.00671572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027928 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

