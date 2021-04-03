Bonded Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.10 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.33 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00073142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00302406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.18 or 0.00746321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00088886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00027155 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00015452 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

