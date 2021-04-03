Zacks: Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPRO traded up $5.86 on Friday, reaching $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,598,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,634. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.