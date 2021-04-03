Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to post $2.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $14.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,988. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 263,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

