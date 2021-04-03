Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0571 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and $1.15 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.78 or 0.00346732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004101 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000764 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,031,337,281 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

