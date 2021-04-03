ChartEx Market Capitalization Achieves $2.03 Million (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $212,330.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00072654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00297462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.35 or 0.00749532 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00089112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00015449 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.