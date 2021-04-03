DAO Maker (DAO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.53 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $115.00 million and $5.53 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $7.01 or 0.00011968 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00073509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00295195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00089799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.60 or 0.00743499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00027280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015610 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

