Hedera Hashgraph Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $231.30 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $231.30 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00049533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.00277341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026381 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017552 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,866,190 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

