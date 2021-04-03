Verge (XVG) Trading Up 50.8% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $751.93 million and $80.71 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.06 or 0.00347148 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004097 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,442,086,349 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

