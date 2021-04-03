Ethereum Classic Trading Up 17.8% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $1.22 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $14.02 or 0.00023962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,075.75 or 0.03548599 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

