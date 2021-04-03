MIB Coin (MIB) Hits Market Cap of $570,225.32

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. MIB Coin has a market cap of $570,225.32 and $322.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 42% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00046967 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 406,333,963 coins and its circulating supply is 129,032,035 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

