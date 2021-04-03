Stellar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Stellar has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $9.85 billion and $1.54 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00074510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.47 or 0.00296178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00031241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00091180 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.45 or 0.00754476 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,403 coins and its circulating supply is 22,745,681,527 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

