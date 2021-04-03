GateToken (GT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.56 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00003587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $161.55 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00675553 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028091 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,446,553 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars.

