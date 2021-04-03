Cardano 1-Day Volume Tops $3.20 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $38.32 billion and $3.20 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.28 or 0.00277183 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00026625 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

