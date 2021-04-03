Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 88.2% higher against the dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $59,280.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00675553 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028091 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,274,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Equal Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

