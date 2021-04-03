Cortex Price Hits $0.31 (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Cortex has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $76.59 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00052466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.03 or 0.00675552 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00069867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00028129 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.