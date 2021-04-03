Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.11. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.61 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 105,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SB remained flat at $$2.45 during trading hours on Friday. 512,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $250.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

