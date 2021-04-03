Jarvis Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $6.01 million and $1.26 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00052553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.27 or 0.00675418 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00028131 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

