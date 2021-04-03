Arcblock Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.33 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 44% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $23.53 million and approximately $18.33 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00052543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.39 or 0.00674868 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00028127 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

