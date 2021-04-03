Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001172 BTC on major exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $84.64 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00075196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00052759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.18 or 0.00298069 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,136,128 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

