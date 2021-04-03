Geeq Tops One Day Volume of $558,103.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Geeq has a total market cap of $13.52 million and $558,103.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geeq has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00075196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.18 or 0.00298069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00091595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.05 or 0.00754649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00027970 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Geeq Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.