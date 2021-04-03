Qitmeer Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $277,932.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00075376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00297632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00090989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.05 or 0.00752641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015203 BTC.

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 171,392,050 coins. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io

