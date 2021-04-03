Centaur (CNTR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.18 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Centaur has a market capitalization of $16.35 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00299215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00090900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.00750326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027814 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNTRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.