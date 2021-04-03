ichi.farm Tops 1-Day Volume of $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00074065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00301724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00089942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.51 or 0.00740751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015051 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

