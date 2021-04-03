Strong Price Tops $115.10 on Top Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Strong token can now be bought for about $115.10 or 0.00195259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $15.91 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strong has traded up 45.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00074898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00300933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00090634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.63 or 0.00750903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027702 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00015186 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

Strong Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

