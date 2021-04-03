Bitcashpay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.59 Million (BCP)

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded up 579.9% against the dollar. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $22.21 million and $6.59 million worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.98 or 0.00673459 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027915 BTC.

Bitcashpay Profile

BCP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,976,245 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Bitcashpay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

