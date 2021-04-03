Spectrum (SPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $63,075.06

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 77.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $63,075.06 and approximately $1,508.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.77 or 0.00349761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004000 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

