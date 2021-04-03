Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of SAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 2,141,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,087,772. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,614 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 850,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.