Hydro Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.03 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.03 million and $2.98 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00052003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.20 or 0.00667095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00069245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00027934 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

