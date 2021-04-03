Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. PennantPark Investment reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PNNT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 373,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $384.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

