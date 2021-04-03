$184.50 Million in Sales Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report sales of $184.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.70 million and the lowest is $180.30 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $192.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $809.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $807.10 million to $811.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $869.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.15 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

CIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

CIR stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. 120,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $712.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.65. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $43.20.

In other CIRCOR International news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

