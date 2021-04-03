DAEX Price Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $186,339.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAEX has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00052106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.57 or 0.00667594 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00027991 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

