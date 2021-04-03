Kylin Price Hits $1.05 (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Kylin has a market cap of $71.31 million and $4.02 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00074452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00301027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00091373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.75 or 0.00747018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027628 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015156 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,687,500 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KYLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.