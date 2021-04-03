Analysts Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Brokerages predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce $6.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.44 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $28.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 billion to $29.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $32.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.38. 5,792,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,585,747. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 114,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 65,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

