Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $105.75 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

