Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post sales of $27.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.30 million and the lowest is $26.80 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $47.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $123.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $127.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $155.17 million, with estimates ranging from $142.70 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOI. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065 in the last three months. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47,212.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. 215,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $581.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.