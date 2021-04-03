Zacks: Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.00 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.07. 850,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,003. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $188.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

