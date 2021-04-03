Zilliqa 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $343.35 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $343.35 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068223 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003044 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,418,289,080 coins and its circulating supply is 11,126,821,927 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

