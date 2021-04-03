Meter Governance Price Tops $5.10 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for approximately $5.10 or 0.00008598 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $11.81 million and $902,472.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00074452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00301027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00091373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.75 or 0.00747018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027628 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015156 BTC.

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

Meter Governance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

