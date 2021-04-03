Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce $252.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $240.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $981.50 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.40 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million.

A number of research firms have commented on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.36.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.20. 1,352,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,407. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

